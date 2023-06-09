ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jasleen Royal, Arijit Singh collaborate for ‘passion project’ romantic song

NewsWire
0
0

Hitmakers Jasleen Royal and Arijit Singh have joined forces for the former’s upcoming romantic song.

The two had earlier collaborated for the track ‘Mitra Re’ from Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Runway 34’. Jasleen has not only composed and sung the number but also produced the music video.

Jasleen shared: “It is a very special song for me, I am not only composing and singing it but also producing the music video. It is my passion project and naturally wanted the best of the best for my song, which is when I asked Arijit to sing for my song. He was extremely sweet and responded instantly saying he’s on board.”

She said that Arijit is loved for his magical and soulful voice that resonates with the audience everywhere.

“I have been an admirer of his work and as an artist he always inspires me to do better. Even for our song, when he recorded it and I heard it, I was blown away by his rendition.”

“He is not only a great artist with an incredible hold over his art but also a gem of a human being with a huge heart. I am very grateful to him for doing the song and his support throughout.”

The duo would mark their first romantic song with Jasleen’s upcoming composition for an independent single.

Other details about the track are yet under wraps.

20230609-161003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chandan Roy Sanyal chuffed about people calling him ‘Bhopa Swami’

    National Award-winner Praveen K L roped in as editor for ‘Paththu...

    ‘Naamkarann’ actor Karam Rajpal keen on revealing his real self in...

    Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut comedy drama to star Bill Murrary