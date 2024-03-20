Jimmy Shergill reveals how he got his role in ‘Maachis’

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor Jimmy Shergill, who is known for films like ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, ‘A Wednesday’, ‘Special 26’ and others, revealed that for his debut film ‘Maachis’, he had gone to filmmaker Gulzar to get a job as his assistant director. But, as luck would have it, the veteran filmmaker-lyricist offered him a role in the film.

The actor said that during a recent podcast, that his classes with acting coach Roshan Taneja were about to wrap up and he didn’t want to go back to his town. So he was looking for jobs in the film industry as an assistant director as he was aware that getting a break as an actor won’t be a cakewalk.

The actor said in the IFP podcast: “I went to him to get a job as an assistant because my classes with Roshan Taneja were coming to an end. I didn’t want to go home at that time because I was afraid that if I went home my family would not allow me to come back. I met someone at a dinner and they were discussing that Gulzar sahab is starting his film. I requested the person to fix my meeting with Gulzar sahab saying that I want to assist him.”

“A few days passed and I also forgot about it but, then I received a message that my meeting has been fixed with him. I met Gulzar sahab, we spoke and he offered me a small part in the film,” he added.