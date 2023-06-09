INDIA

J&K crime branch files charge sheet against 2 for duping students

The Crime branch of J&K Police on Friday filed charge sheet against two persons for duping students.

An official statement said, “The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir on Friday produced the charge sheet against two persons for duping students.

“The charge sheet has been submitted in a Case FIR No.26/2018 U/S 420, 120-B RPC of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir (Now Economic Offences Wing Srinagar) before the court of Passenger Tax Srinagar against Nazir Ahmad Wani, resident of Tragpora Baramulla, at present Gazali Abad H.M.T, Shala Teng Ghat, Srinagar and Shubnam Fayaz resident of Ompora Budgam.

“The case had been registered upon a written communication received from the CM’s grievance cell followed by another communication received from Civil Aviation Department J&K Government, wherein it is alleged that students paid huge amount for pursuing Aviation and Hospitality course offered by International College of Aviation Baghat Barzulla, Srinagar which however, is not recognised nor registered.

“Accordingly, Case FIR No. 26/2018 U/S 420, 120-B RPC of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir (Now Economic Offences Wing Srinagar) was registered and investigation started.

“During the course of investigation, it came to fore that proprietor International College of Aviation Baghat Barzulla, Srinagar has established the said college at his own level without seeking registration from the regulatory authorities of Government of India.

“It also transpired that the said proprietor Nazir Ahmad Wani pasted different logos on the course certificates. The said accused proprietor cheated the innocent students by luring them with tall promises of a bright future and job security, etc.,” the statement said.

