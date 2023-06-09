BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Meghalaya bans sale, distribution of imported fish for 15 days

NewsWire
0
0

The Meghalaya government has banned the sale, distribution and storage of imported fish for a period of 15 days after a sample test of river water fish showed the presence of formalin, officials said Friday.

If anyone violates the government order, the person would be punished with seven years in jail and a fine of Rs 10 lakhs.

In notification, the state’s Commissioner for Food Safety M. Kurbah said that out of the 40 samples of fish tested, 30 were positive for formalin.

The analysis reports of Tuesday from the Assistant Food Analyst of Meghalaya government, said that the samples were highly toxic and injurious to health.

The Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, indicates the preservatives permitted to be used in select articles of food and formalin is not included in the said list of permitted preservatives.

The notification said that the distribution, storage and sale of fresh fish treated with formalin or other unpermitted preservatives render the articles ‘unsafe” under the Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006.

“The storage, distribution or sale of imported fresh fish or crustaceans brought from outside the state is hereby prohibited under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 for a period of 15 days in the interest of public health or till corrective measures are taken,” the notification said.

Meghalaya imports various types of fish mostly from Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam and Bangladesh.

20230609-154804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI case against IL&FS Transportation Network Ltd, directors for Rs 6,524...

    TN plans new industrial parks, FinTech City, life sciences policy

    Disgruntled investor in Kerala seeks CM’s permission to end life

    IndiGo in collaboration with DGCA launch ‘Digital e-logbook’ for pilots