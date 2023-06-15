The State Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached property of a Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit commander at Diver Lalpora Lolab in Kupwara district.

SIU sources said that the property of one Almas Rizwan Khan, son of Mohd. Anwar Khan, resident of Muqam-e-Shareef Dar, Diver Lolab, who is currently in Pakistan, has been attached.

“The seized property includes land measuring 26 Kanal and 4 Maria under Khewat number 1, 6 and 7 located at Diver Anderbugh Lalpore Lolab,” a source said.

