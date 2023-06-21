INDIALIFESTYLE

J&K’s Srinagar records hottest day of season at 33.3

A day before the summer solstice, J&K’s Srinagar recorded the hottest day of the season so far at 33.3 degrees Celsius as the MeT office said on Wednesday that maximum temperatures could rise further in the coming days.

“At 33.3 degrees yesterday, Srinagar recorded the hottest day of the season so far. There is a likelihood of maximum temperatures rising further in the coming days,” a Meteorological (MeT) department official said.

Having faced an inclement season with unusual drop in temperatures during the beginning of this month, hotter days are seen as a blessing by orchardists and farmers as hot summer is essential for fruit trees and Paddy to grow vegetatively and then break into ripe fruit in autumn.

Srinagar had 19.7, Pahalgam 10.6 and Gulmarg 13.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Kargil in Ladakh region had 12.8 and Leh 9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 30.5, Katra 25.2, Batote 21.2, Banihal 29 and Bhaderwah 19.2 as the minimum temperature.

