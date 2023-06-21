SPORTSFOOTBALL

Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan has announced his official retirement from football after more than 20 years of a top-flight professional career.

The 38-year-old, who was capped 109 times for Ghana between 2003 and 2019, made the announcement after featuring on a panel discussion during the annual general meeting of the African Export-Import Bank, reports Xinhua.

“I would like to announce to my country and fans that I have officially retired from football today,” Gyan announced.

He most recently played as a striker for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities, and is a former captain of Ghana’s national team.

Gyan’s professional career took him from local club Liberty Professionals to Modena and Udinese in Italy, French Ligue 1 club Rennes, and Sunderland in the English Premier League.

Gyan also played for Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates and Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.

