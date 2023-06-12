Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu won their respective matches in the 13th Hockey India Junior Men’s National Championship 2023 that kicked off at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Monday.

Hockey Jharkhand took on Goans Hockey in the first match of the tournament and beat them comprehensively 18-0.

Atish Dodrai (5′, 45′, 58′), team captain Joseph Topno (11′, 46′, 47′), Deepak Soreng (12′, 33′, 42′, 60′), Jaymasih Tuti (32′), Shet Topno (37′, 38′), Sukhnath Guria (48′, 52′), Simon Bodra (50′), Abhishek Tigga (56′), and Navik Kerketta (58′) scored to secure three points for Hockey Jharkhand.

The Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 6-1 in the second match of the day.

Manikandan (9′), Anand Y (12′, 26′), Naveen Raja Kumar (23′), and Team Captain Anantharaj (35′, 56′) scored for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu while V. Vimal (17′) scored a consolation goal for Le Puducherry Hockey.

Tripura Hockey forfeited their match against Hockey Karnataka awarding Hockey Karnataka with a default 5-0 win.

