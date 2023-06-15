SPORTSHOCKEY

Jr Men’s National Hockey: Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu register wins on Day 4

Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu registered wins in their respective pool matches on Day 4 of the 13th Hockey India Junior Men’s National Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, here on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 11-0 in Pool F. Abhishek Tigga (3′, 17′, 19′, 32′) scored four goals to help his team take a commanding lead over Le Puducherry Hockey. Shet Topno (26′, 50′) added two goals for Hockey Jharkhand. Deepak Soreng (5′), David Dhanwar (10′), Sukhnath Guria (28′), Jaymasih Tuti (39′), and Atish Dodrai (60′) also scored one goal each to secure the victory.

Hockey Jharkhand registered their second consecutive win in the tournament whereas Le Puducherry Hockey is yet to make a mark in the tournament.

In Pool F, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Goans Hockey 9-0 in the second match of the day. Anand Y (2′, 20′, 36′, 40′, 48′, 58′) scored six goals for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu at regular intervals throughout the game. Captain Anantharaj (6′), Aravind N (42′), and Manisankar T (59′) each scored one goal to help their team record yet another victory in the tournament.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Himachal 5-2 in Pool C. Captain Rohit (9′, 12′, 27′) scored a hat-trick for Hockey Haryana. Sukhvinder (30′) and Roshan (37′) also scored one goal each to help their side record a hard-fought win against Hockey Himachal. In reply, Anmol Rana (18′) and Satwinder Singh (49′) scored two goals for Hockey Himachal.

In the other matches, Manipur Hockey defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 16-1 in Pool D. Ningthoujam Rohit Singh (1′, 12′, 39′) scored a hat-trick for Manipur Hockey. Gurumayum Dingku Singh (7′, 60′), Ricky Tonjam (13′, 31′), Captain Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang (33′, 40′) and Talem Priyobarta (51′, 60′) scored a couple of goals each to take the lead against Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

Moirangthem Sushanta Singh (26′), Lisham Max Singh (43′), Thokchom Kingson Singh (47′), Chalamba Soram Meetei (53′) and Khangembam Somikant Singh (55′) scored one goal each as Manipur Hockey & Kashmir recorded their first win in the tournament. In reply, Rajveer Singh (9′) scored a consolation goal for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

In the last match, Hockey Karnataka defeated Hockey Rajasthan 4-1 in a Pool E game. Aryan Uthappa Mt (27′), Harsha Hr (51′), Sapan Aiyappa P.P (59′) and Nakul Malnad (60′) scored one goal each as Hockey Karnataka recorded a comfortable win. Anurag Suthar (36′) scored a consolation goal for Hockey Rajasthan.

