Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Chandigarh registered contrasting wins in their respective pool matches on Day 7 of the 13th Hockey India Junior Men’s National Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Sunday.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh prevailed over Uttar Pradesh Hockey 2-1 in Pool A. Mohit Karma (47′) scored for Hockey Madhya Pradesh to break the deadlock. Uttar Pradesh Hockey quickly equalised after Shahrukh Ali (52′) converted a penalty corner, but a last-gasp goal from Mohit Karma (57′) ensured Hockey Madhya Pradesh took all three points.

In Pool B, Hockey Chandigarh beat Chhattisgarh Hockey 11-3 in the second match of the day. The goalscorers for Hockey Chandigarh were Amritpal Singh (12′, 56′), Paramvir Singh (14′, 32′, 52), Sumit (15′), Surinder Singh (24′, 34′), Deepak Kumar (31′), captain Raman (40′), and Inderpal Singh (55′). Meanwhile, Sonu Nishad (1′), captain Tarun Yadav (43′), and Karan Lakra (59′) scored for Chhattisgarh Hockey.

Earlier on Saturday, Assam Hockey defeated Hockey Mizoram 4-2 in Pool G. Vishal Kumar (9′), Rinku Barman (11′, 42′), and Zaher Alam (48′) got on the scoresheet for Assam Hockey, while Hockey Mizoram Captain Lalhlimpuia (23′, 39′) scored a brace for his team.

Another match on Saturday saw Hockey Maharashtra beat Hockey Bihar 7-0 in Pool H. Vinayak Santosh Hande (5′, 33′, 50′, 60′), Raj Rajesh Pawar (41′), Prathmesh Dhuri (48′), and Vishal Shridhar Mandade (49′) all scored to ensure victory for Hockey Maharashtra.

In the last match, Telangana Hockey drew with Hockey Bengal 2-2 in Pool H. Hockey Bengal took the lead after a goal from Ravindra Nath Thakur (23′) but Telangana Hockey turned the tables on them, courtesy of goals from Ramreddy Karthik Reddy (45′) and N. Parmesh Nayak (50′). It was a late goal from Rupesh Adhikary (58′) that rescued a point for Telangana Hockey from the game.

