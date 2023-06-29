INDIA

Jr Women’s hockey nationals: Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh register wins

Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Madhya Pradesh registered wins in their respective pool matches on Day 3 of the 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, here on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Karnataka defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 4-0 in Pool E. Yamuna (6′, 19′, 53′) scored a hat-trick while Dechamma PG (55′) netted one goal for Hockey Karnataka.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 21-0 in the second match of the day. Bhumiksha Sahu (11′, 16′, 17′, 18′, 52′, 52′) was instrumental in Hockey Madhya Pradesh’s victory, scoring six goals.

Sonam scored five goals to help her team maintain the lead (8′, 20′, 23′, 34′, 41′). Furthermore, Aashrita Thakur (42′, 43′, 57′) scored a hat-trick, while Gurmail Kaur (6′, 47′) and Thounaojam Nirupama Devi (12′, 34′) each scored a brace. Jyoti Singh (37′), Lovedeep Kaur Gill (46′), and Soniya Kumre (53′) each scored one goal to seal the victory.

Hockey Himachal forfeited their match against Hockey Punjab, giving Hockey Punjab a 5-0 victory by default.

Notably, Hockey Chandigarh will take on Hockey Uttarakhand in Pool G, Hockey Mizoram will face Hockey Gujarat in Pool G and Hockey Andhra Pradesh will play against Goans Hockey later today.

Earlier, Hockey Punjab defeated Goans Hockey 18-0 in Pool H on Wednesday. Priyanka Dogra (2′, 26′, 30′), Jaisikdeep Kaur (17′, 26′, 60′), and Sukhjeet Kaur (41′, 47′, 49′) each scored a hat-trick for Hockey Punjab.

Captain Pawanpreet Kaur (3′, 51′) and Sukhveer Kaur (11′, 52′) each scored twice for their team. Kiranpreet Kaur (20′), Navdeep Kaur (22′), Lakhvir Kaur (37′), Namneet Kaur (38′), and Harleen Kaur (51′) each scored one goal to help the team defeat Goans Hockey.

In the other match of the day, Hockey Bengal defeated Telangana Hockey 16-0 in Pool A. Captain Sanjna Horo (4′, 5′, 9′, 16′, 19′, 23′, 33′, 42′, 43′) led the team from the front, scoring a total of nine goals. Shanti Horo (2′, 22′, 40′) scored a hat-trick. Srabani Biswas (14′, 18′) scored a brace, while Priyanka Guria (29′) and Silbiya Nag (36′) scored one goal each to secure their first win in the tournament.

In the last match of the day, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Assam Hockey 4-0 in Pool B. Pinki Kumari (46′, 50′) scored a couple of goals for Hockey Jharkhand. Binima Dhan (37′) and Nisha Minj (39′) also scored one goal.

