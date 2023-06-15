A court in the US has ordered Elon Musk-run Twitter to leave its office building over unpaid rent.

According to a report in Denver Business Journal, a Chicago-based landlord that owns Twitter’s office in the city of Boulder, was provided a $968,000 letter of credit back in February 2020.

The money ran out in March and the micro-blogging platform has not paid the rent since, which works out to be around $27,000 per month.

“A judge has ordered the Boulder sheriff to return possession of Twitter’s office to the landlord, according to court documents,” the report mentioned.

In May, the landlord took Twitter to court, and the judge issued an order that the sheriff should assist in the eviction of Twitter within the next 49 days.

Before mass layoffs, at least 300 employees worked in Twitter’s Boulder offices.

Twitter in January was sued after it failed to pay $136,250 rent for its office space in San Francisco.

The landlord had notified the company on December 16 last year that it would go into default on its lease for the Hartford Building’s 30th floor in five days if the rent was not paid.

In February, Twitter shut two of its three offices in India and employees were asked to work from home.

The company has also shut its Singapore office. According to a report in The Platformer, Twitter employees working in the Singapore office, which is the company’s Asia-Pacific headquarters, were walked out of the office over non-payment of rent.

Twitter failed to pay millions of dollars in rent for its San Francisco and London offices. It faced lawsuits from multiple contractors over unpaid services, and auctioned off assets to raise funds.

