Kangana: ‘Emergency is one of darkest chapters of India; youth must know’

Actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ will be releasing in theatres on November 24, this year. The announcement video also marks 48 years since Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared Emergency in India.

Talking about the film, Kangana said: “Emergency is one of the most significant and darkest chapters in our history that young India needs to know. It is a crucial story and I want to thank my super-talented actors like late Satish ji, Anupam ji, Shreyas, Mahima, and Milind for embarking on this creative journey together.”

“I am excited to bring this extraordinary episode from India’s history to the big screen. Jaihind!”

Manikarnika Films presents Emergency Directed and Produced by Kangana Ranaut from a screenplay by Ritesh Shah and story by Kangana.

It stars Kangana as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The film also features late Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. Emergency is scheduled to release on November 24.

