Kartik Aryan tells how Sajid Nadiadwala compared ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with ‘DDLJ’

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan revealed an interesting moment of how he got the part in his latest film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

Gracing the episode on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ which will air on Saturday night, will be the ensemble team of the much awaited film, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ featuring Kartik, Kiara Advani, Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania, Siddharth Randeria and Anuradha Patel.

Amidst the fun conversation, Kartik shares that filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala liked ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and his pairing with Kiara.

“There were not many romantic scenes but a few moments of romance in the film. I remember even when he met me for the first-time regarding casting and I believe he met Kiara too, he said that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is like ‘Baazigar’ for us and this film will be like ‘DDLJ’. He passed a huge statement, but I felt nice hearing that and kept my fingers crossed,” he added.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20230624-101804

