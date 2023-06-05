INDIALIFESTYLE

Kasauli Club hosts 101st ‘Kasauli Week’

NewsWire
0
0

The Kasauli Club, established in 1880, is hosting the 101st Kasauli Week.

The week-long celebrations that started on Monday were inaugurated by the Chairman of the club, Brig C.S. Pathania.

On Monday, a military seminar and several sports events were held. A seminar by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) on the role of Kasauli and Dagshai in India’s Independence, followed by Karma Band Night by specially-abled persons will be organised on June 6.

Yoga and art activities besides sports events followed by Rajasthani folk will be witnessed on June 7.

Similarly, June 8 will see a meditation session followed by a Punjabi night.

In remaining days, several activities including dance classes, magic shows, music, cooking classes, fashion show, and the Members Night will be organised. The beating retreat is scheduled for June 11.

20230606-004202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC register convincing wins in RFDL

    Padma Shri awardee Raveena Tandon to grace new OTT show after...

    Delhi HC asks NIA to file ex-PFI chief Abubacker’s health status...

    Alwar gangrape: Survivor’s organs damaged, doctors perform surgery