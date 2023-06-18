INDIA

Kejriwal failed to deliver on 24×7 electricity promise: Smriti Irani

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the AAP leader “can do whatever he wants but the people of Delhi were determined to vote for (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi to build a new India”.

She also claimed that Kejriwal failed to deliver on his promises of providing round-the-clock electricity and clean water.

The minister said this while addressing a rally in west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area during a programme commemorating the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi-led Central government.

She said by electing a tea vendor as the Prime Minister of India, the people had shattered the arrogance of the Congress.

The Union Minister further said the people of Delhi lacked access to pure water and electricity.

During the event on Sunday, a 10-year-old child recited the story of the struggle for the Ram temple to the public.

On this, Smriti Irani said: “I am pleased to see a 10-year-old reciting the story of the Ram temple but it is unfortunate that the Delhi Chief Minister once stated that the temple should not be built.”

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who were also present at the programme, described the past nine years as “golden years in history”.

Both leaders accused Kejriwal of engaging in corruption.

20230618-224207

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Light rain to occur over Delhi-NCR during next 2 hours: IMD

    Woman’s leg fractured after being hit by a Mercedes in east...

    Second dose for 45+ resumes in Telangana

    PMK’s prospects dim in Jayankondam post Vaithilingam exit (Ld, correcting)