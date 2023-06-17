INDIA

Kerala: 4 tipplers in custody for pointing gun as outlet refuses liquor

Staff of a state-run retail liquor outlet had a harrowing time on Thursday night when four people, who had come to buy alcohol after the working hours, insisted on opening the shop, while one pulled out a gun and threatened them.

The incident occurred at a Consumerfed outlet at Thrissur on Friday night.

According to a staff member, they had closed the shop at 9 p.m.

“Moments after pulling down the shutters, we heard a loud thumping sound. On being asked they said they want liquor. We expressed our inability to do so as our shop had been closed, they got into an argument with us,” said the counter staff.

The security staff on duty who were present intervened in it.

“While the argument was on, one of them standing behind trained a gun at me. I did not know what it was but later, the police confirmed that it was a gun,” said the security staff.

The police were called.

Even though the four had left the premises by then, they were nabbed by police from a nearby bar.

The Thrissur West Police station is probing the incident.

20230617-120203

