The Congress’s Kerala Student Union (KSU) on Wednesday demanded action against a former SFI student for getting a teaching job by producing a fake experience certificate.

In a petition, the students urged the Governor and the State Police chief to look into how a top former SFI student activist used a fake experience certificate to work as a Guest Lecturer at a few government colleges in the state.

K.Vidya was a top CPI(M)-backed Students Federation of India (SFI) leader during her student days. The misdeed came to light when a verification call from Government College in Wayanad to the principal of Maharaja’s Government College, Ernakulam revealed that Vidya had not worked as a guest lecturer during 2018-19 and 2020-21 as claimed in her experience letter.

In fact, no one was employed in the Malayalam department as Guest Lecturer in the past decade.

A complaint was registered with the local police regarding the crime and a probe is underway.

The KSU and the opposition parties raked it up and now it’s being alleged that without taking the third semester exam, a top SFI leader P.M.Arsho pursuing MA at the Maharaja’s College, secured a mark list showing him as passed.

Arsho and Vidya are alleged friends and the KSU in its petition has demanded the probe should look into if the CPI(M)-backed teaching and non-teaching organisations at the Maharaja’s college extended any support to the duo.

Meanwhile, the Council of the Government College at Kasargod, where Vidya had taught, is meeting later in the day to decide whether a case should be registered against Vidya, as she had taught at the college recently using the same fake certificate.

Both the Congress and the BJP have decided to take up this case seriously to bring out the “devious” ways the SFI activists are violating rules and regulations.

20230607-101201