INDIA

Krafton unveils Battlegrounds Mobile India Series with prize money of Rs 2 cr

South Korean video game developer Krafton on Thursday announced Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023, which will witness thousands of teams competing for prize money of Rs 2 crore. 

The series will commence streaming on July 20 and conclude on October 14, 2023.

The tournament will be divided into two phases — the online qualifiers and offline grand finals, which will be held on-ground from October 12 to 14 and will be open for fans to attend, the company said.

“Our commitment lies in bringing forth new and innovative gaming events and tournaments for our community, providing them invaluable opportunities to establish their presence in the gaming world. BGIS 2023 is just the beginning of a thriving gaming community,” Sean Hyunil Sohn, India CEO, Krafton, said in a statement.

In keeping with its commitment to providing local experiences for players and fans, the event’s Grand Finals will be broadcast in 10 languages, including English, Hindi, and eight other regional languages, ensuring that the excitement reaches every corner of the country.

The series will begin with “The Grind” where 256 invited teams will compete fiercely to secure their position among the top 64 teams, who make it to Round 2 and Round 3 of the tournament.

The Grind will determine which of the invited teams, as well as the players that advance via the In-Game Qualifiers, will compete in the main event.

The registrations for the BGIS series will take place from July 24 to August 2, with verifications taking place from August 3 to August 9.

The verified teams will then compete in intense in-game qualifiers through 15 classic matches from August 10 to August 17, according to the company, with their top 10 match scores determining their rankings.

