INDIA

K’taka cabinet meet begins, decision on 5 guarantees expected

NewsWire
0
0

The much-awaited cabinet meeting of the Congress government began in Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced that a decision will be taken at the meeting on announcement regarding the implementation of five guarantee schemes promised during polls.

The ruling Congress government is under pressure to deliver on five guarantees — 10 kg free rice to every individual of BPL family under Anna Bhagya scheme; Rs 2,000 per month allowance to the woman head of family under Gruha Laxmi scheme; Rs 3,000 allowance for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders for two years under Yuva Nidhi scheme; free bus travel for women; 200 units of free electricity under Gruha Jyothi scheme.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil on Friday stated that the guarantee schemes would be implemented in a phased manner. “The implementation would be done after overcoming administrative hurdles, not the economical hurdles. These schemes are going to help the poor,” he said.

Priyank Kharge, Minister for Social Welfare, IT and BT said that the guarantee schemes would be implemented by fixing the criterion. The conditions are going to be there and without conditions it is impossible to implement the guarantees, he underlined.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy stated on Friday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah does not think of economic discipline while announcing these schemes. In spite of being fully aware, he had made announcements.

“Siddaramaiah and DyCM D.K. Shivakumar had given a word to the people of the state. They have also proclaimed that they will keep their words. Our party’s future course of action will be planned once the government makes an announcement in this regard,” he said.

20230602-122604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Three generations on one stage showcasing the Lucknow Gharana

    Assam enters Guinness World Records over handwritten notes on Lachit Borphukan

    20 Amarnath pilgrims injured in road accident in J&K’s Kulgam

    Mandaviya hails eSanjeevani milestone of providing telemedicine services to over 10...