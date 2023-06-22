INDIA

K’taka HC issues notice to Centre on Xiaomi’s petition

NewsWire
0
0

The division bench of Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to the Centre on Xiaomi’s petition against the single bench order in connection with seizure of Rs 5,551.27 crore for alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice M.G.S. Kamal issued the notice on Wednesday while looking into the appeal petition by Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited seeking remedy under Section 37A of the FEMA Act.

The Karnataka High Court had rejected the plea by the Chinese firm Xiaomi against the seizure of Rs 5,551.27 crore from its bank accounts by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 21. The bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna though dismissed the petition, upheld the maintainability of the petition.

The Chinese technology company is facing charges of violations of the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The notice has also been issued to Enforcement Directorate (ED) and directed them to file objections to the appeal petition. The hearing has been adjourned to July 11.

Earlier, the counsel for Xiaomi India had argued before the single bench that the firm was being targeted as it is a Chinese company and other companies are allowed to make payments of technology royalty. They have also brought to the notice of the court that banks are not allowing Xiaomi to make remittances in foreign exchange for imports. They argued that the company is required to make payments for foreign companies in connection with manufacturing and marketing smartphones.

20230622-135203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man held for sharing objectionable video on social media

    Delhi HC nixes plea seeking 2018 SC Collegium meeting details

    Indian economy currently fastest-growing: BJP hits back at Rahul

    Astro Zindagi (Weekly Horoscope)