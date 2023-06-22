SOUTH ASIA

Pakistan doesn’t want to take sides in US-China rivalry

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistans Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar said her country does not want to be pushed towards taking sides in the ongoing rivalry between US and China, stating that Islamabad has enough problems of its own.

In an interview, she said that Pakistan no longer has the appetite to pick a side between the world’s two largest superpowers, highlighting that Islamabad values its relations and wants to maintain a neutral balance with both the nations.

Khar’s interview was recorded before US President Joe Biden called his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping a dictator during a political event in California.

Beijing responded aggressively to the remark, saying it was a “serious contradiction of basic facts, seriously violate diplomatic etiquette, and seriously infringe on China’s political dignity”.

Pakistan maintains a critical and challenging position in the scenario as it has close ties with China while it also maintains a relationship with the US as well.

Analysts have expressed their concerns and warned that Biden’s remarks, and Beijing’s response, would make it even more difficult for Pakistan to maintain close ties with both US and China.

Khar further emphasized that Islamabad cannot be part of US-China rivalry as “splitting the world into two blocs is “threatening” for Islamabad”.

“As a nuclear-armed heavyweight of 250 million people, Pakistan is one of the most closely watched front-line states in the contest for strategic influence in Asia.

“While Pakistan’s old Cold War partner Washington in increasingly turning its focus on cooperation with Islamabad’s arch-foe India, China has swooped in to extend its sway in Pakistan — particularly through giant infrastructure projects,” she added.

Khar said that Islamabad look at the US-China rivalry with serious concern.

“We are highly threatened by this notion of splitting the world into two blocs. We are very concerned about this decoupling.. anything that splits the world further. We have a history of being in a close, collaborative mode with the US. We have no intention of leaving that. Pakistan also has the reality of being in a close, collaborative mode with China, and until China suddenly came to everyone’s threat perception, that was always the case. “

With the US-China rivalry working on strategic influencing countries in Asia, Pakistan may find itself in a difficult position and may be pushed towards expressing its inclination to a bloc, which many say would be Beijing.

20230622-135802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lanka expects Pak to ensure justice for citizen tortured to...

    Young girl sexually assaulted, killed, dumped in Islamabad metro washroom

    Pak FM visits Chinese nationals injured in terror attack

    Mysuru varsity in K’taka turns caretaker for Afghan students