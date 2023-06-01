A court in Karnataka’s Davangere district has sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping his daughter.

The district’s POCSO Fast Track Special Court passed the order on Wednesday.

The man had sexually exploited his daughter for a long time.

The villagers who came to know about the horrific incident had informed the police.

Harihara Rural police had registered the case and submitted a charge sheet against the accused to the court.

Besides the jail term, Judge N. Sripada also imposed a Rs 12,000 fine on the accused and directed the state government to pay Rs 5 lakhs in compensation to the victim.

