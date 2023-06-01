INDIA

K’taka man gets 20 yrs in jail for raping daughter

NewsWire
0
0

A court in Karnataka’s Davangere district has sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping his daughter.

The district’s POCSO Fast Track Special Court passed the order on Wednesday.

The man had sexually exploited his daughter for a long time.

The villagers who came to know about the horrific incident had informed the police.

Harihara Rural police had registered the case and submitted a charge sheet against the accused to the court.

Besides the jail term, Judge N. Sripada also imposed a Rs 12,000 fine on the accused and directed the state government to pay Rs 5 lakhs in compensation to the victim.

20230601-120203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karnataka buying 1 cr doses to vaccinate 18-44 age group

    CBI serves fresh notice on Kadapa MP in Vivekananda murder case

    Goa CM urges parents, adolescents to watch ‘The Kerala Story’

    An all-new easy way to Airbnb your home