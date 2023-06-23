INDIA

K’taka man kills leopard that preyed on his pet dog

NewsWire
0
0

An incident of a leopard being killed for preying on a pet dog was reported from the Kootanuru village near Bandipur in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district on Friday. The forest authorities have arrested the culprit.

The arrested person was identified as Ramesh, a farm labourer from Mallayyanapura village. The accused was remanded to judicial custody. The forest authorities had found the body of the leopard at the agricultural field belonging to landlord G.R. Govindaraju.

The authorities after investigating the case nabbed Ramesh. The probe revealed that four days ago, the three-year-old female leopard had killed Ramesh’s pet dog. He had an emotional bondage with the dog as it grew up with him.

Enraged by this, Ramesh located the place where the leopard had left the partially eaten body of his pet dog and poured pesticide on it. The leopard returned after some time and ate the remaining part after which it died. The forest authorities conducted the autopsy of the leopard and burnt the body.

20230623-102603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Decide plea against Asthana being made DP chief in two weeks,...

    India’s demand for yellow metal rises 43% in Q2: World Gold...

    Sense of assurance was missing for 70 years: BL Santhosh

    Supplies of Russian N-reactor components normalise after hiccups