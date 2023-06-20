INDIA

K’taka to develop world-class tree park in B’luru

NewsWire
0
0

A world-class tree park will be developed on the NGEF premises in Bengaluru at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore by retaining the existing greenery as it is, Medium and Large Scale Industries Minister M.B. Patil said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after watching a presentation on the development of the proposed tree park while chairing the preliminary meeting convened on this count.

The final decision will be taken soon after discussing the matter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Patil said.

Out of the total 105 acres of land, 70 acres are covered by dense greenery where various species of trees exist. Apart from this, out of the five industrial sheds which exist, one is in dilapidated condition. The four industrial sheds which are in good condition will also be retained without making any changes, he said.

The tree park will be developed in two phases. In phase 1A, works worth Rs 11 crore will be taken up, and in phase 1B, works worth Rs 15 crore are being planned, Patil said.

Works in Phase 2 will be taken up after the completion of Phase 1A and Phase 1B, he said.

Phase 1A comprises the works of an entrance gate, entrance plaza, sculpture court, toilet block, walkway, food court, waterfront, and elevated walkway. In phase 1B, an elevated walkway, child play area, outdoor gym, pet area, food court, waterfront, watch tower, and a toilet block will be developed.

Phase 2 will see the construction of an innovation hub, cultural hub, nursery, sports hub, food court, and multipurpose theatre.

The development will also include setting up of readymade work-space along with wi-fi facility, he said.

“The eastern part of the city has been witnessing rapid growth in recent years. There is a need to protect the lung space for the people of that part,” Patil said.

20230620-224803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two killed as car runs amok in Hyderabad

    Protest is easy, but not governance: Inexperienced Kerala FM feels the...

    Only Nehru family candidate will get Kerala unit’s support: Muraleedharan on...

    Noted social worker Shanti Devi passes away, PM condoles