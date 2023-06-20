Rajasthan Patriots secured victory against Garvit Gujarat 32-31 despite a slow start in the Premier Hockey League (PHL) 2023 here on Tuesday. Garvit Gujarat still had a chance to make it to the semifinals on the other hand, Rajasthan Patriots had already booked their spot for the next stage.

Both teams started the game on the front foot. Mohit Ghanghas, Tarun Thakur and Shuja Ur Rehman gave a fast start to Gujarat while Dmirty Kireev, Mohit Ghanghas and Hardev Singh of the Patriots made sure that their team was matching Gujarat blow for blow.

Thanks to Harender Singh and captain Avin Khatkar, Gujarat were able to establish an early lead in the game. By the 15th minute mark, the scores read 9-5 in favour of Garvit Gujarat.

Head coach of the Patriots, Naya Chandra Singh brought on Arjun Lakra to wrestle for control of the game. Lakra and Mohit Ghanghas were combining expertly as they slowly got the Patriots back into the game.

However, Gujarat were rampant in attack as Avin Khatkar, Tarun Thakur and Harender Singh Nain were making sure their team held onto their lead. Soon after the half came to an end as the scores read 18-14 in favour of Garvit Gujarat.

Rajasthan Patriots started the second half in blistering fashion. Mohit Ghanghas, Amninder Singh and Hardev Singh were powering the Patriots going forward. Atul Kumar was also showing his class as he scored two open goals back-to-back from his own half to drag his team back into the game.

While Avin Khatkar and Mohit Ghanghas were able to find the back of the net consistently for Gujarat, the Patriots had equalised by the 40th-minute mark as the scores read 22 all. From there on out both teams were neck to neck and were exchanging blows regularly.

By the 45th-minute mark, Gujarat had established a one-goal lead as the scores read 24-23 in their favour, but their lead did not last long. Atul Kumar started making crucial saves for the Patriots while Hardev Singh was arguably having his best game of the season in attack as the Patriots went into the lead.

Going into the last 10 minutes of the game the scores were level again as Harender Singh Nain scored for Gujarat. A dramatic end to the game was set up. Both teams were attacking expertly but were unable to build on their respective leads and were evenly matched. By the 55th minute mark of the game, the scores read 28 all.

The Patriots, however, were able to establish a slender lead thanks to Sumit Kumar and Manish Malik, going into the last minute of the game the scores read 31-30 in favour of the Rajasthan Patriots. The Patriots somehow managed to hold onto their 1-goal lead as the game came to an end soon after with the scores reading 32-31 in favour of the Patriots.

Captain of Garvit Gujarat was the top scorer for his team in the match with seven goals, while Amninder Singh was the top scorer for the Rajasthan Patriots in this game with seven goals also. Amninder Singh of the Rajasthan Patriots was adjudged to be the most valuable player of the match.

