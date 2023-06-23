Telangana’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and requested him to transfert certain defence lands in Hyderabad to the state government for development of skyways and other various infrastructure projects.

After the meeting, Rama Rao said the state government had requested the Centre for transfer of lands for developing skyways. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the request but there was no response.

“Defence Ministers are changing but there is no change in the stand of the Central government,” said KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known.

The state minister told media persons that the state government had been requesting the Centre to transfer defence lands for construction of skyways from Jubilee Bus Stand to Rajiv Rahdari, from Paradise Circle to Medchal ORR. He said he met Rajnath Singh to make a request once again.

KTR said that if the Defence Ministry comes forward to give 96 acres of land for Jubilee Bus Stand-Rajiv Rahadari skyway and 56 acres for Paradise Circle-Medchal ORR skyway, the state government would give alternate lands of equal value.

He said the state government was also developing skywalks. While the skywalk at Uppal has been completed, the work on the skyway at Mehdipatnam was stalled as the Defence Ministry had not given the permission.

The state has also sought defence land for a road to link Golconda and Ibrahim Bagh. It also demanded transfer of unused defence lands in Secunderabad Cantonment to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) so that hospitals and community halls can be constructed for local people.

KTR said he would meet Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday to once again request approval for extending Metro Rail from Lakdi Ka Pul to BHEL and from Nagole to LB Nagar.

He said the state government submitted DPRs to the Centre several times. The minister said while the state government has provided funds towards its share in MMTS, there was no response from the Centre.

He claimed that the state government completed several works under Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) but the work at Rasoolpura could not be completed as the Union Home Ministry had to transfer 3-4 acres of land. He said he would try to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah over this issue.

KTR said that he wants the Centre to support the state government’s efforts to strengthen public transport system in Hyderabad

He demanded that the Centre also approve extension of Metro Rail from Patancheru to Hayat Nagar.

Stating that Telangana received no support from the Centre for nine years, the BRS leader said that it appears that the Centre may continue its discrimination towards the state. KTR made it clear that if there is no change in the Centre’s approach, the BRS would take this issue to the people.

He questioned the Centre when it can sanction Metro Rail to 10 small cities in Uttar Pradesh, why can’t it cooperate with Telangana for extending Metro in Hyderabad. He also wanted to know why the Centre, which provided no funds for Hyderabad during floods, extended the assistance for flood relief in Gujarat and other BJP-ruled states.

KTR reminded BJP that there are Telangana funds in the development of poor states ruled by it. He said the BJP leaders should thank Telangana people and the government for their contribution in the national development.

