Kyrgios has more chance to defeat Djokovic at Wimbledon, says Carlos Alcaraz

Spain’s young tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz feels that Australian Nick Kyrgios is the most likely player to pose a threat to Novak Djokovic’s title defence at this year’s grass court major, Wimbledon, starting on July 3.

Kyrgios, who recently revealed his mental health struggles post-Wimbledon in 2019, was the losing finalist against Djokovic last year, and Alcaraz suggested the Australian was well-placed to challenge again.

“Nick Kyrgios has already played a final in Wimbledon and he’s very good on grass as well. I am not saying that I am not capable of beating Djokovic, but I think I have less chances than on other surfaces. I think that Kyrgios has more chance to defeat Djokovic than any other player,” the 20-year-old Spaniard was quoted as saying by Eurosport.

Earlier this month at Roland Garros, Alcaraz faced a defeat against the Serbian great in the semifinals, who went on to secure his 23rd Grand Slam title, setting a new record at the age of 36.

The 20-year-old Spaniard reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, the Grand Slam he has so far made the least progress and admitted he had not fared as well as on other surfaces.

“Well, I have always said that I think I can win any tournament I play. Obviously, on grass, it is a bit more complicated as I don’t have a lot of experience and in the matches I played I struggled on it.

And obviously Djokovic, together with Roger Federer, is one of the greatest players ever seen on a grass court. So, it’s already going to be complicated,” Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard is set to open his grass season with the Queen’s Club Championships on June 20 with a first-round clash with Qualifier Arthur Fils.

