INDIA

Lalu, Nitish not Manjhi real leaders of Dalit-Mahadalit communities: Ratnesh Sada

NewsWire
0
0

Newly-inducted Bihar Cabinet minister Ratnesh Sada on Friday

trained his guns at Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, who recently quit the Mahagathbandhan, calling Lalu Prasad and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar the “real” leaders of the Dalit-Mahadalit community.

After taking the oath as a cabinet minister, Sada said: “Jitan Ram Manjhi’s exit would not impact the Dalit and Mahadalit vote banks in the state. He is not a leader of these two communities. The real leaders Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar. Since Manjhi has only cheated the two communities, he will not get even a single vote from them.”

“I had never thought of becoming a cabinet minister of Bihar even in my wildest dreams. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has given me the ‘Rajgaddi’ (royal seat) and I will always be greatful to him. For me, he is not less than Lord Vishwakarma,” Sada said.

Tearing into the HAM chief for accusing the Chief Minister of destroying Dalit and Mahadalit communities, he said, “If Nitish Kumar had any such intention, he would not have made Manjhi the chief minister in 2014,” Sada said.

He then took a dig at Manjhi for going with the BJP saying that after slinging mud at the upper caste, today he is wanting to switch over to a party mainly represented by them.

20230616-164603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s democracy deeply influenced by Buddhist ideals, symbols: President

    ‘BJP in no mood to accomodate JJP, to shift focus on...

    I always have a story to complete: Ruskin Bond

    IPL 2022: Bumrah’s five-for, KL Rahul’s batting exploits re-ignite hope of...