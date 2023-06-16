Newly-inducted Bihar Cabinet minister Ratnesh Sada on Friday

trained his guns at Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, who recently quit the Mahagathbandhan, calling Lalu Prasad and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar the “real” leaders of the Dalit-Mahadalit community.

After taking the oath as a cabinet minister, Sada said: “Jitan Ram Manjhi’s exit would not impact the Dalit and Mahadalit vote banks in the state. He is not a leader of these two communities. The real leaders Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar. Since Manjhi has only cheated the two communities, he will not get even a single vote from them.”

“I had never thought of becoming a cabinet minister of Bihar even in my wildest dreams. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has given me the ‘Rajgaddi’ (royal seat) and I will always be greatful to him. For me, he is not less than Lord Vishwakarma,” Sada said.

Tearing into the HAM chief for accusing the Chief Minister of destroying Dalit and Mahadalit communities, he said, “If Nitish Kumar had any such intention, he would not have made Manjhi the chief minister in 2014,” Sada said.

He then took a dig at Manjhi for going with the BJP saying that after slinging mud at the upper caste, today he is wanting to switch over to a party mainly represented by them.

