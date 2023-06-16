FC Barcelona forward Raphinha insists he will be at the club next season despite rumors that the club would be willing to listen to offers for him.

Despite ending last season as Barca’s second highest scorer, behind Robert Lewandowski with 10 goals, the Barcelona press have speculated that the club would be willing to sell him as they aim to strengthen their squad for next season, Xinhua reported.

The former Leeds United forward still has a good market in the Premier League, with clubs, such as Newcastle thought to be willing to pay more for the Brazilian than the 40 million euros Barca paid to sign him 12 months ago.

However, speaking in an interview with Club de Deportista magazine, Raphinha said he was going nowhere.

“I will continue at Barcelona next season and the season afterwards. I have a long contract and I hope to spend those years here and many more,” said the forward.

“I love Barcelona as a city and Brazilians are very happy here,” he added.

Raphinha admitted he had struggled to adapt after leaving the Premier League, saying, “my first six months here were difficult. It was a start to the season in which I scored very few goals and didn’t give many assists and didn’t take part much in the play of the team, but then I started to adapt better and my teammates helped me a lot.”

The forward also had words for coach Xavi Hernandez. “We have a coach who knows Barca’s way of playing perfectly and who also knows the club inside out. Xavi knows what I can do in this squad,” he concluded.

