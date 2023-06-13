INDIALIFESTYLE

Landlord can’t refuse possession of property from tenant citing damage

NewsWire
0
0

A Delhi court has observed that landlords cannot refuse to take possession of a property after the lease is terminated, even if it is damaged or not restored to its original condition.

District judge Vineeta Goyal of the Patiala House Courts was hearing a lawsuit filed against Devyani International Ltd seeking recovery of over Rs 1 crore along with interest.

Referring to a previous verdict by the Delhi High Court in the H.S. Bedi vs National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) case, Goyal said that if landlords fail to accept unconditional possession from the tenant, they cannot later sue for rent recovery after the tenant vacates the property.

The court reiterated that if the landlord refuses to accept the possession offered by the tenant, it will be deemed that the possession has been delivered to the landlord.

The landlord claimed that the tenant had failed to pay rent in a timely manner and occupied the property without payment.

To which, the tenant argued that he had given proper notice of termination and vacated the premises accordingly and had also offered the keys to the landlord, who refused to accept them and take back possession, citing unpaid rent and damage to property.

The landlord contended that the property was damaged and sought to recover arrears of rent.

After reviewing the evidence, including excerpts from a WhatsApp conversation between the parties, the court found no evidence to support the landlord’s claim and concluded that the lease had been terminated when the tenant offered possession to the landlord, who chose not to accept it.

Therefore, the possession of the property was deemed to have been delivered to the landlord.

However, the court ruled that the landlord was entitled to rent payments for the period when the tenant was still occupying the premises, from April 2020 to October 2020, after adjusting a security deposit paid earlier by the tenant.

20230613-232003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as head for India biz

    Celebrities who tied the knot in 2021

    Govt did not freeze bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity: MHA...

    T’gana CM sets off on anti-BJP trip, to meet Uddhav Thackeray