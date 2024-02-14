‘Let’s take India to the world,’ says Badshah

Dubai, Feb 14 (IANS) Singer and rapper Badshah is the first Indian artiste to perform at Untold, world’s number 6 music festival. All excited to perform, he says it has been his dream to represent Indian music and culture on the global map.

Untold, which earlier took place in Europe, is set to debut in the Middle East as it is scheduled to take place in Dubai February 15-18 at Expo City Dubai.

Badshah told IANS: “Super stoked to be collaborating with UNTOLD and I’m eagerly looking forward to perform alongside some stellar artists at their maiden Dubai edition.”

“It’s always been my day one dream to represent Indian music and culture on the global map, and I’m grateful for opportunities like these. Let’s take India to the world!” he added.

The promoters have announced the addition of leading Indian rap sensation Badshah to its colossal line-up of top grossing international artists as one of the main stage headliners on Day 2 of the festival.

The 38-year-old music juggernaut will be joining an already stacked bill of headlining talent, including the likes of Armin van Buuren, Bebe Rexha, Don Diablo, Ellie Goulding, Hardwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, Tiësto, G-Eazy, PSY, Hardwell, Major Lazer Soundsystem, Paul Kalkbrenner and Timmy Trumpet.

Renowned music luminaries such as Hot Since 82, Mahmut Orhan, Luciano, Sven Väth, Dubfire, Kasia, Arapu, Cezar, PAAX (Tulum), Nicole Moudaber or Shimza, House Of Yanos, Persic, Andy C, Chase & Status, Masego and Freddie Gibbs , among others, are slated to grace the other stages as well.

The event will have more than 70,000 attendees per day will revel in the magic of Untold, which annually hosts its dazzling flagship festival in Romania. Beyond the music, festival-goers can indulge in a myriad of activities, from fashion villages brimming with creative designers to gastronomic delights from over 40 culinary vendors.

The festival will present a lineup of over 100 artists across five electrifying stages offering an eclectic fusion of musical genres across four days. Each stage will present a distinct musical odyssey, from the Main Stage hosting global superstars to the Galaxy Stage hosting house and techno trailblazers.

The Alchemy Stage will beckon with its eclectic blend of dubstep, drum and bass, rap, trap, hip-hop, and urban music while the Time Stage will offer an immersive journey through space and time. For those seeking a nostalgic escape, the Retro Fashion Stage will present a trip down memory lane with retro pop, rock and disco classics.

To launch the inaugural chapter, the Untold team partnered up with Armin van Buuren at Burj Khalifa for not one but two world records: the highest performance on the tallest building on the planet and the largest LED screen used for a show.