‘ Adrian Mannarino earned his biggest win by ATP Ranking on Thursday when he upset World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the the Libema Open, here.

The Frenchman, who won the title at the ATP 250 grass-court event in ‘s-Hertogenbosch in 2019, caused Medvedev problems with his flat groundstrokes throughout the two-hour clash. He timed the ball cleanly off both wings and returned with depth, avenging his semi-final defeat against Medvedev at last year’s event.

Mannarino has now captured nine Top 10 wins, with his victory against Medvedev his second against a Top 10 opponent on grass. The 34-year-old also defeated then-World No. 5 Dominic Thiem in Mallorca in 2021.

Medvedev has won a Tour-leading five titles this season but struggled with his consistency against Mannarino, who pulled the top seed around the court with an array of angles.

Into his third quarter-final of the season, Mannarino will next meet Jordan Thompson or Canadian Milos Raonic, who is making his return to Tour this week after two years out.

In earlier action, sixth seed Tallon Griekspoor moved past Australian Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-2 to reach his fourth tour-level quarter-final of the season. The Dutchman will continue to lead home hopes when he faces Alex de Minaur in the last eight. The Australian beat Laslo Djere 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3.

