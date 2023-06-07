INDIASCI-TECH

LinkedIn introduces ID Verification feature in India

NewsWire
0
0

Professional social networking platform LinkedIn has introduced its identity verification feature for Indian users.

“Having an ID verification means that the individual’s government-issued ID is verified by one of LinkedIn’s verification partners,” Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager at LinkedIn India, said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

In India, HyperVerge, a third-party identity verification service which uses DigiLocker — an online wallet for Indian government-issued IDs like the Aadhaar Card — handles ID verification.

The ID verification is available for users with a valid Aadhaar number and an Indian phone number.

“On LinkedIn, when you show that you’re the real you, you’ll have an even greater chance of finding the professional opportunities that matter to you and your community,” Gupta said.

He further mentioned that the platform does not have access to any sensitive data from the member’s Aadhaar.

“If you don’t have an Aadhaar, you can still verify other information for use on LinkedIn using different methods. You can choose to verify through your work email, or workplace credentials,” he added.

In April, the company launched the ID verification in the US and plans to roll out this feature to other regions soon.

20230607-113404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC issues notice on plea against Act converting state-funded madrassas in...

    ‘No sufficient grounds’: SC on Centre’s plea for states’ power on...

    Cong slams govt decision to sell fertiliser under one brand PMBJP

    UP man charred to death after touching high-tension wire at railway...