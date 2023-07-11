INDIA

Linthoi Chanambam, Yash Vijayran secure gold at National Cadet Judo Championships

NewsWire
0
1

India’s first-ever World Judo Champion, Linthoi Chanambam clinched a gold medal at the recently-concluded National Cadet Youth Championships held here at Inspire Institute of Sport.

Last year, Chanambam won the gold medal in the 2022 World Judo Cadets Championships at Sarajevo in the 57 kg women’s event, becoming the first-ever Indian medallist in any age category of the World Championships.

Chanambam secured gold at the National meet in her new 63 kg Girls’ weight category in which she has started competing since the beginning of the year.

“It feels amazing to clinch the gold medal at this tournament. It was exciting to compete at IIS here in Bellary which has been my home since I have been 11. It was an extremely competitive tournament, especially the final in which I had to push myself against Stanzin to clinch the Gold Medal,” 17-year-old Judoka from Manipur said.

“This competition also allowed me to test myself ahead of the World Championships to be held in Zagreb, Croatia in August. Hopefully, I will be able to carry the momentum from this tournament there,” she further added.

Besides Linthoi, other gold medal winners in their respective weight categories are: Maya (40kg), Yuvika Tokas (44kg), Shivani Gocher (48 kg), Nungshithoi L (52 kg), Nikita (57kg), Pipapati NG (-70kg), Kanwarpreet Kaur (+70 kg).

In the boys’ category, India’s Asian Games prospect Yash Vijayran won gold in the +90 Kg weight category.

“I am ecstatic about securing the gold in this tournament. My performance at this competition fills me with confidence. It also showcases how much I have improved thanks to my IIS coaches and trainers. It was also amazing to compete here at the centre in Bellary which has become my home away from home. I am looking forward to a stellar show now at the Asian Games for the country,” he said.

The winners of other weight categories are: Prince (50kg), Anurag Sagar (55kg), Sparsh Singh (60kg), Wanghoi M (66 kg), Hitesh Kumar Gulia (73kg), Sajan (81 kg), Prakhar Singh (-90kg), M Wangthoi (66 Kg).

A total of 412 participants from all corners of the country graced the three-day National meet, which took place from July 7 to 9.

2023071137593

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rifts emerge in Team Shivraj in MP

    Gold worth Rs.11.83 lakh seized at Chennai Airport

    Even after row over Dalit girl’s 2017 suicide, NEET continues to...

    62% say inflation has been unchecked