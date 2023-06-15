Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday stated that best laws stem from debates and discussions while expressing concern over reduced Assembly sessions.

Om Birla was addressing the elected representatives of Goa on the topic ‘Viksit Bharat 2047: Role of Elected Representatives’ in the Assembly.

Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were present on the occasion. However, all the seven opposition MLAs boycotted the programme.

“The results will be best if we make discussions and debates. I am happy that the sittings of the Goa Legislative Assembly are more than 40 days. Nowadays, my concern is that the number of Assembly sittings are coming down. This is a matter of concern. Though Goa is a small state, discussions and debate take place. Through this, we get best results and subsequently can give our best to the people,” Birla said.

He advised the elected representatives to heed to the problems and issues raised by the public and address them.

“Elected representatives have the major responsibility to discuss with society and know their problems. If we know the problems then we can address them,” he said.

He said that be it in Assembly or Parliament apart from criticism of programmes or policies, tendency of opposing it is also seen.

“There should be correct execution of work and reach it to the public. We need to discuss every action of the government. When we make laws there should be debate and discussions. They are made in the interest of people. To give them power,” Birla said.

He said that even gram sabhas in villages should discuss the issues and the MLAs should take note of it to resolve the issues by discussing the same in Assembly sessions.

“We need to give priority to the aspirations of the public and as per budget they should be fulfilled. If this happens then we can achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said.

He said that India is moving ahead in every sector, be it in infrastructure of health sector, education, Rail connectivity or air connectivity.

