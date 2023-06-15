A massive fire broke out at a coaching centre in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area on Thursday, a Fire Department official said, adding that a rescue operation is currently underway.

Director of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze at the Gyana Building was received at 12.28 p.m.

“A total 11 fire tenders have been rushed to the site and rescue operation is going on,” said Garg.

Meanwhile, reports emerged that several students managed to come out from the second floor of the building using ropes and wires.

More details are awaited.

20230615-133602