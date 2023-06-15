INDIA

Fire breaks out in Delhi coaching centre

NewsWire
0
0

A massive fire broke out at a coaching centre in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area on Thursday, a Fire Department official said, adding that a rescue operation is currently underway.

Director of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze at the Gyana Building was received at 12.28 p.m.

“A total 11 fire tenders have been rushed to the site and rescue operation is going on,” said Garg.

Meanwhile, reports emerged that several students managed to come out from the second floor of the building using ropes and wires.

More details are awaited.

20230615-133602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Red chilly farmers in TN demand MSP as prices fall drastically

    Not values of nature but dominant global focus on short term...

    Calcutta HC ruckus: Agitation in front of Justice Mantha’s court ends

    Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop launched in India at Rs 84,999