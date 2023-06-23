ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Lust Stories 2’ director Sujoy Ghosh reveals why he loves format of thrillers

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, which stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, has revealed why his stories are mostly in a thriller format. The director said that he finds comfort in a good story.

Sujoy’s story in the anthology has a dash of thrill, a genre that he excels. But, beyond the scope of genre, the filmmaker said that he finds comfort in a good story and thrillers promises a great premise.

He told IANS: “I find comfort in a good story. If there is a good story which can be told in an interesting manner that’s good enough for me. Normally, I tend to treat all my stories in a thriller format because it just keeps the audience engaged because of the attention span.”

Sujoy has earlier directed the Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Kahaani’, a thriller which bagged 3 awards at the 60th National Film Awards including one for Ghosh with regards to screenplay.

He further mentioned: “I feel it’s important for storytellers to tell stories in an interesting way even if you’re buying 1 kg of potato there’s always a way wherein you can make it interesting.”

20230623-210604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shanaya Kapoor to make her debut in ‘Bedhadak’ with Gurfateh Pirzada,...

    ‘BB 16’: Shalin Bhanot breaks down, says it’s not always the...

    Constance Wu says she was sexually harassed by ‘Fresh Off The...

    Salman Khan meets Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu