ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Madhavan celebrating his day on sets of ‘Test’ is ‘the best birthday gift’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor-director R. Madhavan, who recently clinched the IIFA award for Best Director for his directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, is having a working birthday on Thursday. The actor is currently shooting in Chennai for his next project ‘Test’ with Nayantara and Siddarth.

Madhavan and Siddharth, who worked together in films namely ‘Aayutha Ezhuthu’ and ‘Rang De Basanti’, are reuniting with the film which is reportedly based on a Test cricket match.

Talking about having a working birthday, Madhavan shared: “Birthdays are special, no doubt, but for me, my work is equally important. I feel fortunate to be doing what I love, and that in itself is the best birthday gift.”

With ‘Test’, Madhavan, who played a cricketer in the 2003 Tamil film ‘Priyamana Thozhi’, has opted to work in a film based on cricket after 20 years.

20230601-113602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dave Filoni on why he signed Robert Rodriguez for ‘Star Wars:...

    Birth certificate of actress-MP Nusrat Jahan’s son reveals father’s identity

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in B. Praak’s new music video

    Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa to present 83’s Kannada version