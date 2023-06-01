DIASPORAINDIA

Sharing dais with Pinarayi Vijayan in US to cost US $ 50,000: Reports

A controversy is brewing over reports claiming that anyone who wishes to share dais with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the US next month will have to turn into a sponsor by paying US $ 50,000 and more.

Slamming Vijayan over his frequent foreign jaunts, including his upcoming US trip, Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan said one fails to understand why the chief minister makes so many trips abroad when no one has any clue about the outcome of his previous trips.

Reacting to the reports of sponsorship, Satheesan said such a thing has never ever happened and it’s a shame.

“We request Chief Minister Vijayan not to take part in this sponsorship programme as it is being organised by the state-run agency Norka and hence such a thing should never happen. It appears only the cash rich diaspora is being looked upon and only those who have money can meet up with Kerala Chief Minister. This does not augur well for a Communist and a probe should be announced on this as it creates divide between the rich and the poor, Satheesan asserted.

Meanwhile, Vijayan arrives in the US on July 8 and will preside over the regional meeting of the Loka Kerala Sabha – to be held at a premier hotel in New York from July 9 and 11.

Loka Kerala Sabha was formed by Vijayan soon after he took over in 2016 and is basically a meeting of the diaspora. All three editions of it held in the state capital came under fire over the manner in which it was organised.

Vijayan has taken this outside the country and held a similar conference in London last year, which also ended in a controversy over the way it was organized.

The upcoming one in New York has come under cloud as the local organisers have decided to raise sponsorship for the smooth conduct and there are three passes- Gold which will cost US $ one lakh, Silver- US $ 50,000 and Bronze US $ 25,000.

While those who buy gold and silver passes will be seated on the dais along with Vijayan and have dinner with the arriving VIPs, including Vijayan, State Finance Minister K.N.Balagopal, Assembly Speaker A.N.Shamseer, Norka vice chairman P.Sreeramakrishnan (former Speaker of the Kerala Assembly).

Meanwhile, Norka secretary and senior IAS official Suman Billa has said he is yet to see the tariff card which gives the details of the sponsorships.

Norka is the state agency which looks after the welfare of the Kerala diaspora which is estimated to be around 2.5 million, a huge chunk of them in the Middle East and rest in US, Europe and other parts of the world.

Norka is the coordinating agency for the conduct of the Loka Kerala Sabha.

