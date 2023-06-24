A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat call at the Spice Jet office located in Udyog Vihar, Gurugram on Friday.

The suspect has been identified as Sunil Jha, who was arrested from Siliguri, West Bengal on Saturday.

During police interrogation, the suspect revealed that he works in a call centre in Siliguri and had made the hoax bomb threat call at the airline’s office just for fun.

Following the incident, police filed a case against an unknown called under relevant sections of the IPC at Udyog Vihar police station, police said.

The anonymous bomb threat at the Spice Jet office in Gurugram’s Udyog Vihar triggered panic on Friday afternoon.

The call was made to the airline’s office on the landline on Friday, warning of a bomb inside the premises.

As soon as the information was received, Udyog Vihar Police Station, Bomb Disposal Squad and Dog Squad reached the spot. Upon inspection of the company office, authorities did not find explosives of any kind.

20230624-184204