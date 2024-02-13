Man arrested for robbing a Scotiabank in Oakville last year

Oakville (Feb 13) – The Halton police announced today that arrest has been made and charges laid in connection with the robbery of a bank in Oakville a little over a year ago.

On January 17, 2023, two suspects attended the Scotiabank located at 611 Third Line in Oakville. The suspects hopped onto the counters and demanded cash from employees. No weapons were used in the course of the robbery and no injuries were reported to police.

On February 8, 2024, Thomas Penasse-Stanley (21) of Stoney Creek was arrested by investigators and charged with Robbery and Disguise with Intent for his involvement in the 2023 robbery of a Scotiabank in Oakville.

Penasse-Stanley was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police are still investigating and have not laid charges against the second suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.