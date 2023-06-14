INDIA

Man arrested for sexually molesting minor in J&K’s Baramulla

The J&K Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of sexually molesting a minor boy in Baramulla district.

Police sources said, “Police station Kreeri in Baramulla district received a written complaint yesterday in which the father of a 6-year-old minor boy complained that his son had been sexually molested and then threatened not to disclose the name of the criminal.

“After registering an FIR in Kreeri police station, the accused was swiftly arrested.”

Further investigation was now going on.



