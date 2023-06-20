INDIA

Man arrested in Goa for sending obscene photos to minor girl

NewsWire
0
0

The Goa Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly sending obscene photographs to a minor girl.

Police informed that the complaint was lodged by the mother of the victim, wherein she had alleged that on the pretext of befriending her daughter on Instagram, one person sent his obscene photographs to her and also demanded the same act from her.

The accused person was identified as Abhishek Sawant, 40, from Pirna, Bardez-Goa, police said.

The accused person has been arrested under sections 354-A, 354-B IPC and Section 8 of Goa Children’s Act and is presently in police custody, police said.

Colvale Police are further investigating the case.

20230620-122002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Probe team suspects Dileep’s wife was tutored, likely to question her...

    Govt to introduce important Bills in Lok Sabha today

    Odisha administers 4 crore Covid vaccine doses

    Why Chandan Roy was careful to use ‘straightforward language’ as an...