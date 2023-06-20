The Goa Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly sending obscene photographs to a minor girl.

Police informed that the complaint was lodged by the mother of the victim, wherein she had alleged that on the pretext of befriending her daughter on Instagram, one person sent his obscene photographs to her and also demanded the same act from her.

The accused person was identified as Abhishek Sawant, 40, from Pirna, Bardez-Goa, police said.

The accused person has been arrested under sections 354-A, 354-B IPC and Section 8 of Goa Children’s Act and is presently in police custody, police said.

Colvale Police are further investigating the case.

