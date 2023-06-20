WORLD

Thai Election Commission endorses 500 lower house MPs

NewsWire
0
0

Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) has officially announced results from last month’s general election, paving the way for Parliament to convene and choose a new Prime Minister.

The polling body has endorsed all 500 members in the House of Representatives, which includes 400 constituency seats and 100 party-list seats, EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee told a news conference.

According to the approved vote results from the May 14 election, a total of 18 political parties have won seats in the House of Representatives, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Move Forward Party secured the highest number of seats, with 151, followed by the Pheu Thai Party, which won 141 seats, Bhumjaithai with 71 seats, Palang Pracharath with 40 seats, and United Thai Nation with 36 seats.

Despite endorsing the newly elected MPs, EC retains the right, as per the electoral law, to investigate any election fraud allegations within a year, Sawaeng said.

Under the Thai constitution, Parliament must convene to vote for the House speaker within 15 days after the endorsement of the new MPs.

In a joint sitting of Parliament, 500 MPs in the lower house, together with 250 senators in the upper house, will elect a new Prime Minister of Thailand.

20230620-121804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Philippine presidential candidates wrap up campaign

    Twitter expands its community-based fact-checking programme ‘Birdwatch’

    US-Russia relations at lowest level: FM

    US sanctions Belarusian individuals, entities