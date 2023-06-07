The Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Wednesday said that it has arrested a suspect from Ahmedabad city and confiscated 485 grams of charas.

“The 485 grams of charas is worth Rs 72,750. Other incriminating items worth Rs. 1,25,050 were also seized from the accused,” a Crime Branch official said.

The accused has been identified as Ankur Ratan Wadhwan, a resident of Ahmedabad city. He is employed as a photographer and also operates a nursery.

The Commissioner of Police of Ahmedabad City, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, and Deputy Commissioner of Police, S.O.G have been actively working to curb the narcotics trade in the city.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including sections 8(c), 20(b), and 29.

Further investigation will be handled by S.U. Thakor, a police officer of the Special Enforcement Cell (POSE).

The Crime Branch said that the operation was led by Inspector U.H. Vasava.

20230607-150602