INDIA

Man arrested with 485 grams of charas in Gujarat

NewsWire
0
0

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Wednesday said that it has arrested a suspect from Ahmedabad city and confiscated 485 grams of charas.

“The 485 grams of charas is worth Rs 72,750. Other incriminating items worth Rs. 1,25,050 were also seized from the accused,” a Crime Branch official said.

The accused has been identified as Ankur Ratan Wadhwan, a resident of Ahmedabad city. He is employed as a photographer and also operates a nursery.

The Commissioner of Police of Ahmedabad City, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, and Deputy Commissioner of Police, S.O.G have been actively working to curb the narcotics trade in the city.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including sections 8(c), 20(b), and 29.

Further investigation will be handled by S.U. Thakor, a police officer of the Special Enforcement Cell (POSE).

The Crime Branch said that the operation was led by Inspector U.H. Vasava.

20230607-150602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Messi praises Argentina coaching staff after reaching World Cup final

    ED interrogates Azam Khan in Sitapur jail

    Sheroes Hangout Cafe: A tribute to the resilience of acid attack...

    NIA raids 12 places in J&K