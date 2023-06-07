Prime Video on Wednesday announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of the Telugu action thriller ‘Custody’ on June 9.

Directed and written by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi the film stars Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty, and Arvind Swami in lead roles.

Custody will exclusively stream in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 9 in Telugu and Tamil along with dubs in Malayalam and Kannada.

Custody, which was released in theatres last month, is an enthralling action-drama focusing on Shiva (Naga Chaitanya), a young constable tasked with the high-risk responsibility of transporting a dangerous criminal named Raju (Arvind Swami) to the court in Bengaluru. Unaware of Raju’s role as a key witness against a powerful senior minister, Shiva finds himself become a target, along with the criminal he’s escorting.

As they navigate a treacherous journey, Shiva must protect Raju and ensure his testimony reaches the courtroom. This edge-of-your-seat action-thriller explores the relentless pursuit of justice, despite the betrayal in tow, delivering an adrenaline-fuelled cinematic experience.

Director Venkat Prabhu said: “Custody is a unique blend of drama, action, and thrill, crafted to cater to the tastes of the audience. With Naga Chaitanya in the lead, we have explored a new layer to the character, which he plays to perfection. And Kriti Shetty lights up the screen with her presence and charm. Additionally, working with the legendary composer Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, and the immensely talented Yuvan Shankar Raja for the first time is like a dream come true. ‘Custody’ is extremely special for me, and I am glad that with the exclusive global streaming premiere on Prime Video, audiences in over 240 countries and territories will be able to watch and enjoy it.”

