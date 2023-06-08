A man, involved in theft cases, committed suicide by hanging himself in Delhi’s Najafgarh police station lockup, a top official said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), M. Harsha Vardhan said the incident occurred at 10.41 p.m. on Wednesday night and the victim has been identified as Sheikh Abdullah.

“He was arrested earlier in the day for his involvement in two theft cases. Two stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle were recovered from him,” said the DCP.

“Inquest proceedings are being conducted by the concerned judicial magistrate. CCTV footage of the police station has been preserved and cooroborates this version.”

