A man was shot and killed three days ago in Oakland, US state of California, local police said.

Police responded to the city’s Maxwell Park neighbourhood at around 6 p.m. on Monday where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds, Xinhua news agency reported.

He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the spot, according to police on Wednesday.

The victim’s identity was currently being withheld, and officials were investigating the shooting, including returning to the scene for a follow-up investigation, police said, adding that no further details could be provided.

