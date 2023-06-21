INDIA

Man slits Hyderabad techie’s throat for rejecting marriage proposal

A 22-year-old software engineer has been hospitalised in Hyderabad with grievous injuries after her throat was slit by a man for refusing to marry him.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night in Puppalaguda under the limits of Narsingi police station.

According to police, Ganesh, who works as a food delivery boy, wanted to marry the victim, who happens to be his relative.

However, the girl who hails from Piduguralla in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh, had rejected his proposal.

The girl was working in a company in Hyderabad and resided at a hostel in Gachibowli area.

Ganesh went to the hostel on Tuesday night and took her to a place near T-Grill Hotel in Puppalaguda.

He once again put forward his marriage proposal but she rejected it.

During the argument, the youth took out a knife he was carrying in his bag and attacked her. The girl also suffered stab injuries on her neck, face and hands.

After alerted by some passersby on Dial 100, police rushed to the spot.

They shifted the girl to the hospital and arrested Ganesh.

Further investigation is underway.

